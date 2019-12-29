|
|
Betty Anita Bertschinger OWENSBORO, KY.--Betty Anita Bertschinger, 97, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Carmel Home. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Carmel Home, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Pennsylvania. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Carmel Home. MEMORIALS: Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Betty was born in Mercer, Pa., on March 30, 1922, to the late James Fredrick and Cora Wentz Clulow. She had received her degree and worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization and a former member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill, Fla. Betty was a homemaker, avid letter writer, and enjoyed volunteering her time for others. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Moritsch Berts-chinger; her brother, Glen Clulow and his wife, Molly Clulow; and her foster sister, Lucy and her husband, George Williams. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her children, Janice Fae (Dr. Roger) Guthrie of Keller, Texas, and Jeffrey J. (Marla) Bertschinger of Owensboro, Ky.; her grandchildren, Ryan (Angela) Guthrie, Robyn Guthrie, Rachel (Charles) Bonner, Roman (Sarah) Guthrie, Rory (Briana) Guthrie, David (Rachelle) Bertschinger; nine great-grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews. Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bertschinger. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Betty Anita Bertschinger at www.haleymcginnis.com. HALEY MCGINNIS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Owensboro, Ky., 270-684-9891 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019