|
|
Betty Ann Straten BEDFORD--Betty Ann Straten of Bedford, Texas, and formerly of Burleson, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 84. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home, 523 S. Main St. Grapevine, Texas, with a reception to follow. Burial: 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in Gerald Cemetery, 3782 Bode Road, Gerald, Texas, 76640. A reception will be at the Leroy Church, 4979 Heritage Parkway, Leroy, Texas, 76654, following the burial. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home. Betty was born Dec. 12, 1934, in Hillsboro, Texas, to the late Roy and Zelma Thompson. Betty graduated from West High School. She worked as an accountant for Sears and Roebuck for 56 years. She enjoyed horseback riding, dancing and loved her grandchildren with great passion. Betty was preceded in death by the father of her children, Urban Straten, and her sisters, Patsy Kasberg, Doris Thomas and Maureen Thomas. SURVIVORS: Cherishing her memory are son, Paul Straten of Colleyville, Texas; daughter, DeLaine Maggard of Ranger, Texas; granddaughters, Julie Meyer of San Angelo, Texas, and Jackie Lee Straten of Colleyville, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 22, 2019