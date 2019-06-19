|
Betty Arlyne Reid Joines AZLE--Betty Arlyne Reid Joines transitioned to her Heavenly eternal home with her Savior on Friday, May 31, 2019. She had battled metastasized renal cancer since June 2018, and finally lost the battle after a valiant fight. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A double funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mount Olivet Chapel, for both Betty and her previously deceased husband, Alfred Joines. A reception and celebration of life will follow at Betty and Al's home in Azle immediately after the service. Interment: Will be later for immediate family only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, we request that you donate in their honor to the . SURVIVORS: Daughters, Julie Payne and Pamela Archie; sons, Otis Joines and Kenny Joines; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlyne Maynor; foster daughter/best friend, Robin Priest; and multiple nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019