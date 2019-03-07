|
|
Betty Boyd GRAPEVINE -- Betty Boyd, 88, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, Grapevine Church of Christ. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Grapevine Church of Christ, 525 N Park St, Grapevine. Betty was born in Roscoe, Texas, June 9, 1930. She was named Lela Ford Tompkins, after her mother, but Betty's grandmother immediately started calling the baby "Sugar Betty", and "Betty" has always seemed like her real name. After many moves, the family finally settled in Cleburne, Texas, she met Loyd Rodgers, and they married and moved to his native Grapevine in 1952. Son Kerry was born in 1962. Betty had been widowed for several years when she married Rex Boyd in 2001. She was preceded in death by husband Loyd Rodgers, husband Rex Boyd, son Larry Boyd, and all ten siblings. SURVIVORS: Sons, Kerry Rodgers, Rick Boyd, and Stacey Boyd; daughter, Beth Boyd-Kolb; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019