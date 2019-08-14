Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
1927 - 2019
Betty Burton Obituary
Betty Burton FORT WORTH--Betty Burton, devoted wife, beloved mother and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was 92. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Laurel Land in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EndAlz.org, in remembrance of her husband and daughter. Betty was born April 22, 1927, in Richland, Mo., to Willis and Louvisia Bryant. She graduated high school in Temple, Texas, as valedictorian and went on to attend Texas State College for Women, now Texas Woman's University. Betty worked as a business office manager, eventually retiring from Montgomery Wards at Hulen Mall. Betty was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 42 years; daughter, Susan; seven siblings; and countless friends. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her children, Kim, Greg and Jeff; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and Karen, her longtime caregiver.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
