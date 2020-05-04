Betty Carlene Fanning KELLER--Betty Carlene Fanning, 86, of Keller died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Keller. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Mrs. Fanning was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Sanger to Carl and Ruby George Newland. She was married to H.C. "Pete" Fanning on Dec. 15, 1951. She owned and operated the Funtime Playschool in Keller for many years. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her husband, Pete Fanning; sons, Dan and Kathy Fanning, Don Fanning, Darrell Fanning, Dale Fanning; sisters, Billie Mozelle Norman, Robin Melinda Starnes; brother, Ronnie Newland; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. MULKEY-BOWLES-MONTGOMERY FUNERAL HOME Denton, 940382-6622 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 4, 2020.