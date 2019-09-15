|
Betty Charles Moss FORT WORTH--Betty Charles Lovelady Hefner Moss died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 80. In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held, as she willed her body to science so that the good she has done will continue on after her. Betty was active in the downtown YMCA and made many new friends there. She was especially welcoming to new members of her groups. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 45 years, Jim Moss; children, son, Terry Hefner of Grand Prairie, Texas, daughter, Marsha Long of Orlando, Fla., son, Tracy Hefner of Sunset, Texas, and daughter, Melissa Lane of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She also had two grandchildren, Cory Lane of Sunset Texas, and Audrey Long of Gainesville, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss her. The family members are very grateful for the compassionate professionalism of the staff and associates of Hospice Plus and the kind and understanding care they provided during her final days. She will be missed by all of those who knew her, especially those of us who knew her so well.
