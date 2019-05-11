Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Betty Copeland

Betty Copeland Obituary
Betty Copeland HURST--Betty Copeland, 85, a loving mother and grandmother, answered the Lord's call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Betty was predeceased in death by her husband, JP Copeland. SURVIVORS: Loving children, Keith and Barbara Copeland, Sharon Saylors and Jason McDaniel; grandchildren, Josh Copeland, Megan Copeland, Erin and DJ Thatcher; niece, Davina Thompson; sister, Wanda Ramsey; and many good family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019
