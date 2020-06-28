Betty Cryan
1936 - 2020
Betty Cryan KELLER--Betty Cryan, 84, of Keller passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, Keller. An inurnment with military honors will take place 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Betty was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Decatur, Texas, to Mattie Mae Bridges and John Claborn Chaney. She attended Paradise High School, Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and the Dallas Baptist College. Betty married Richard Cryan on Jan. 30, 1965. She loved puzzles and playing bridge. Betty served our country in the United States Navy where she was in the United States Navy Nurse Corps as a lieutenant. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her husband, Richard A. Cryan; daughter, Kerri Cryan; son, Kevin Cryan and wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Brenna E., Brandon A. and Breelynn M.; sister, Amy D. Chaney; and brother, Kenneth C. Chaney. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Inurnment
10:30 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
JUL
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
