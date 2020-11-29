Betty DavisFebruary 12, 1928 - November 26, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Betty Jean South Smith Davis, age 92, passed away in her home under hospice care in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, November 26, 2020.Betty was born February 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas. Her parents were Ernest Franklin South and Dorothy Mae Simpson South. She had three brothers: Ernest Franklin South Jr., William Lee South and John Thomas South. She grew up on 26th Street in Kansas City, Kansas in the home that her parents built. She attended Argentine High School in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended her high school reunions until traveling become too difficult to make the trip. She always enjoyed time with old friends as well as new friends. She married Moten Wilson Smith on June 25, 1947. They had three children David Wilson Smith, Charles Franklin Smith and Brenda Jean Smith Cook. She and Moten were divorced on September 13, 1973.In 1958 the family moved to Overland Park, Kansas. It was here Betty began her college education at Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1966 they moved to Pittsburg, Kansas. Betty completed her BS and MS in Education Specializing in Reading Instruction and Diagnostics at Kansas State College of Pittsburg. Her career included teaching in Pittsburg, Kansas; Kansas City, Kansas; Drexel, Missouri; Blue Springs, Missouri; Keller, Texas; Arlington, Texas and Fort Worth, Texas. In honor of her long career in education, in 2012 Betty's children established the Betty J Davis Endowed Scholarship at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas. This scholarship provides funds for students studying education. Betty was very proud of this legacy. She enjoyed attending scholarship events to meet recipients of the scholarship and annually made contributions to increase the impact of the scholarships.Betty married Keith Cameron Davis on June 12, 1977. They resided in Kansas City, Missouri where Betty did post graduate studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. They then moved to Blue Springs, Missouri. She and Keith were members of the United Methodist Church of Blue Springs. Keith was a retired educator and together they opened Alpha-Bit Academy, a preschool, in Blue Springs. They jointly operated the preschool until Keith's death in August of 1985.Betty then moved to Fort Worth Texas to be closer to her daughter and her family. Betty did further post graduate studies at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. While living in Fort Worth she attended McKinney Memorial Bible Church (later renamed Doxology Bible Church).Teaching gave Betty the opportunity to begin taking overseas trips during her summer vacations. Her trips throughout much of the world, which continued after her retirement, brought her much joy. The stories from her trips provided her friends and family with much entertainment. Betty's idea of traveling was a totally immersive experience. She almost always traveled alone with only a backpack and always made friends with other travelers (usually half her age). After a few days with her new friends she would head off in a new direction in search of more new friends.Once traveling in this manner wasn't possible Betty began quilting. Like all other passions in her life she fully committed to it. She was very proud of her own A-1 long arm quilting machine. She made countless quilts for family, friends, neighbors and many veteran's and children's charities. The only thing Betty enjoyed more than making a quilt was being with her Trinity Valley Quilters Guild family, where she was referred to as "Queen Betty". She completed a quilt shortly before her death for her great-granddaughter due in December.Reading was another lifelong love of Betty's. She enjoyed the participation and friendship of her neighborhood book club.Betty loved to tell her stories and at age 91 completed a 450 page book of stories of her life for her family and friends. Genealogy was another interest of Betty's. She did much research through the years and just recently completed her second book covering the material she had collected through her research. Betty led a full and adventurous life, including beginning several years of snow skiing at age 70.Betty is survived by her children: David Smith and his wife Sheri Simmons of Menlo Park, California; Charles Smith of Russellville, Tennessee; and Brenda Cook and her husband Aaron Cook of Fort Worth, TX; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a cousin, Nora Wardwell of Kansas City, Kansas; and many loving nieces and nephews.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; and her brothers.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of Betty's life will occur at a later time. Her remains will be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers Betty's family requests that donations be made to the Betty J Davis Scholarship Endowment at Tarrant County College. Donations can be sent to Tarrant County College Foundation; 1500 Houston Street; Fort Worth, Texas 76102.