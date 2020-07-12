1/1
Betty Del Rio Ruiz
Betty Del Rio Ruiz FORT WORTH--Betty Del Rio Ruiz, 88, passed away July 6, 2020. MASS: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 2 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Betty was born June 3, 1932, in Fort Worth to Sam and Emma Del Rio. She was married to Tony Ruiz for over 50 years prior to his death. Betty worked for 42 years for Texas Industries where she started as a secretary and became vice president of the credit union. Betty enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. She especially loved the slot machines and was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Emma; her husband, Tony; brothers, Salvador, Raul and Jesse Del Rio; and a sister, Esperanza Burcie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by children, Kathryn Gerland (Don) of North Richland Hills, Robert Ruiz (Karen) of Benbrook and Carlos Ruiz (Carole) of Euless; and sisters-in-law, Andrea Martinez and Mary Lou Del Rio.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
