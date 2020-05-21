Betty Dunn Woods
Betty Dunn Woods FORT WORTH -- Betty Dunn Woods entered rest Saturday, May 16, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2712 S. Freeway. Visitation Friday from 1-4 pm at historic Baker. Social Distancing and facial covering will be strictly enforced. Service will be Live-streamed via the Facebook page of Baker Funeral Home. Mrs. Woods had a career in nursing spanning over 30 years. SURVIVORS: Sons, Melvin, Ricky (Bertha), Algernon, Michael (Sharon); daughters, Anita (Willis), Paula (Theodore), Regina (Reginald), Hazel (Butch); fifteen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
1 entry
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
