Betty Fowler Capshaw FORT WORTH-Betty Fowler Capshaw went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, peacefully, and surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be announced on Legacy.com when current restrictions are lifted. Betty was born in Chipley, Fla., and grew up in Pensacola. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University and majored in piano performance. She met her husband, Ralph, in Pensacola where he was stationed for Navy flight training. They married in 1957 and had two children, Jon and Susan. A gifted and respected pianist, Betty taught piano in Fort Worth for over 30 years. She was the church pianist for Travis Avenue Baptist Church, Birchman Baptist Church, and the beginning years at Christ Chapel Bible Church. She also played for Pitkin Community Church in Colorado. Betty composed many worship songs, several of which were published works. It was her joy and life calling to lead people in worshipping the Lord. She deeply loved her family and friends. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ralph; son, Jon and his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Susan Aguillard and her husband, Gary; brother, Elkin Fowler and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Zachary Capshaw, Emily Capshaw, Elizabeth Capshaw, Kathryn Aguillard, and Chloe Aguillard. She also is survived by a host of extended family and friends who mourn that she is absent from her body, but rejoice that she is present with Christ.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020