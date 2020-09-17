1/1
Betty Garner
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Garner
August 8, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Crowley, TX - Betty Rae Willis Garner was born August 8, 1930 to Charles Albert Willis and Mamie Wyatt Willis in Waco, Texas and was raised in Dawson, Texas. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1948 and then proceeded on to Texas Wesleyan College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation she worked for Government Employees Finance Company in Fort Worth.
Graveside service- will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. at 10:30 a.m. there will be a viewing prior to the service. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Baumgardner Funeral Home.
On September 22, 1956 she married James Henry Garner of Dawson, Texas and they made their home in Fort Worth, Texas. They were later led to move to Crowley in October 1967, where they became lifetime members of First United Methodist Church of Crowley. Betty dedicated her life to children, friends, and her church.
Betty learned the love of God at an early age and led a life sharing that love and care with others. She will be remembered as a neighborhood babysitter, loving Sunday School and preschool teacher, dedicated volunteer, good friend, and a faithful member and leader of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley, and our caring "MaMa."
Betty loved building relationships with all she met, and especially guiding children in their love for Jesus. She always wanted individuals to know that they were special to her and her God.
Betty Rae Willis Garner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home in Crowley, Texas at age 90.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Charles Albert Willis, Jr.; husband, James Henry Garner; great grandson, John Marshall McQuillar; half brother, Fred Willis; half sister, Estelle Roberts.
Betty is survived by her children, Monica Quiroz (Juan), Mike Garner (Lynda), Cheryl Medford (Clint), and Lori Reynolds (Rodger); grandchildren, Laura McQuillar (Richard), Melissa Garcia (Jacob), Diana Quiroz, Cameron Medford (Michelle), Cali Moore (Garrison), Elise and Sarah Garner, Michael Whitmarsh (Abby), April Sutton (Bryan), and Ashley Klemm; great grandchildren, Elijah and Malcolm Mitchell, Maxwell, Miles and Maya McQuillar, Emilia Garcia, Cole Whitmarsh, Alvin Owens, Travis Sutton, Austin Klemm, and Lance and Maxson Krupke; and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baumgardner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 South
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 731-8400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved