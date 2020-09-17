Betty Garner

August 8, 1930 - September 10, 2020

Crowley, TX - Betty Rae Willis Garner was born August 8, 1930 to Charles Albert Willis and Mamie Wyatt Willis in Waco, Texas and was raised in Dawson, Texas. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1948 and then proceeded on to Texas Wesleyan College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation she worked for Government Employees Finance Company in Fort Worth.

Graveside service- will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. at 10:30 a.m. there will be a viewing prior to the service. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Baumgardner Funeral Home.

On September 22, 1956 she married James Henry Garner of Dawson, Texas and they made their home in Fort Worth, Texas. They were later led to move to Crowley in October 1967, where they became lifetime members of First United Methodist Church of Crowley. Betty dedicated her life to children, friends, and her church.

Betty learned the love of God at an early age and led a life sharing that love and care with others. She will be remembered as a neighborhood babysitter, loving Sunday School and preschool teacher, dedicated volunteer, good friend, and a faithful member and leader of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley, and our caring "MaMa."

Betty loved building relationships with all she met, and especially guiding children in their love for Jesus. She always wanted individuals to know that they were special to her and her God.

Betty Rae Willis Garner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home in Crowley, Texas at age 90.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Charles Albert Willis, Jr.; husband, James Henry Garner; great grandson, John Marshall McQuillar; half brother, Fred Willis; half sister, Estelle Roberts.

Betty is survived by her children, Monica Quiroz (Juan), Mike Garner (Lynda), Cheryl Medford (Clint), and Lori Reynolds (Rodger); grandchildren, Laura McQuillar (Richard), Melissa Garcia (Jacob), Diana Quiroz, Cameron Medford (Michelle), Cali Moore (Garrison), Elise and Sarah Garner, Michael Whitmarsh (Abby), April Sutton (Bryan), and Ashley Klemm; great grandchildren, Elijah and Malcolm Mitchell, Maxwell, Miles and Maya McQuillar, Emilia Garcia, Cole Whitmarsh, Alvin Owens, Travis Sutton, Austin Klemm, and Lance and Maxson Krupke; and numerous nieces and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store