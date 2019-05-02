Betty Godby Clements FORT WORTH -- Betty Godby Clements, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Betty had been under the wonderful care of Hospice for quite some time. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Interment: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Those desiring to make donations in Betty's name may send them to the UMW Endowment Fund at First United Methodist Church. A native of Fort Worth, Betty was born May 1, 1927, to Charles and Ione Godby. She was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and lived in the Arlington Heights area all of her life. She married Odelle Clements on Feb. 8, 1945. They were married 55 years before his death on April 1, 2000. Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Kathryn Godby Browning; and one brother, Charles Godby, Jr. Betty worked for the Fort Worth ISD as an administrative secretary at Monnig Middle School and Western Hills High School for 31 years until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, and a former member of The Woman's Club of Fort Worth, and Rejebian Book Club. She was an avid reader. She and Odelle enjoyed traveling and spending time at their ranch at Lake Whitney. SURVIVORS: Daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jay Tadlock; grandsons, Craig Tadlock and wife, Mary Ann, Brian Tadlock and wife, Genevieve; great-grandchildren, Connor and Genevieve Tadlock; sister, Jeannine Dossey; several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.



