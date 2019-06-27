Betty Gunnels Schlueter Smith FORT WORTH -- Betty Gunnels Schlueter Smith, 92, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: , Christ Haven Home for Children, or a . Betty was born May 12, 1927, to B.F. and Ora Gunnels. She attended schools in Eskota, Longworth and graduated from Roby High School. When WWII ended she married her first love L.H. (Lack) Schlueter on June 17, 1946. Shortly after their marriage Betty and Lack made their way to Fort Worth, where Betty was employed by Lone Star Gas Company. Over the next 40 years she and Lack built their lives together. They had their daughter, Roxane, established their residence on the East Side of Fort Worth, were members of Meadowbrook Church of Christ and later Bridgewood Church, and literally built the first cabin in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. Betty loved Cloudcroft. She often said "I don't know how anyone can see the beauty of the mountains and not believe in God". She especially enjoyed the deer and hummingbirds that visited their front yard at the cabin. In 1992, Betty retired from her Lone Star Gas family after 43 years of service and the title of senior clerk. After the loss of her husband Lack in 1986 and being a widow for 17 years, Betty was reacquainted with a Lone Star Gas friend, David Smith. They were married a year later on May 17, 2003. Due to a lightning strike, the original cabin burned in 1989 and since David shared the love of the mountains with Betty they built a summer home on the existing property where they spent many enjoyable summers sitting on the front porch feeding the wildlife. They were able to spend 13 wonderful years together. Before his demise in 2016, they traveled many places in the United States as well as Greece, Switzerland, Canada, and several cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, East Coast, and Mississippi River. Their favorite place however, was always their "piece of heaven" in Cloudcroft. Betty was a true example of a virtuous woman (Proverbs 31). Her love, strength and teachings like Jesus First, Yourself Last and Others in between will long be remembered by all who knew and loved her. She will forever be missed and her memory treasured. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Roxane and husband, David Hinshaw; brother, Ronny Gunnels, Steve and Gayle Hinshaw whom she loved as her own; numerous nieces and nephews, many precious friends and her primary Texas Angel, Crysta Evans whom she adopted into her heart. Texas Angels allowed her to remain in her home.



