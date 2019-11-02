Home

Betty Huffman Obituary
Betty Jane Huffman FORT WORTH -- Betty Jane Huffman was born on April 16, 1927 in Fort Worth, Texas and died on October 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Oliver Huffman; parents, Carroll and Susan Finklea and son-in-law, Milo Colussi. She is survived by daughters, Donna J. (Bob) Cummings and Carol J. Colussi; son, John (Jennifer) Huffman; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.Schoedinger.com. SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL & CREMATION 6699 North High St., Worthington, OH 43085 614-848-6699
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019
