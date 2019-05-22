|
|
Betty J. Fouts FORT WORTH--Betty J. Fouts, former owner of Timber View Golf Course, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Laurel Land, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Laurel Land. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the . Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Fouts. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, David Watkins and wife, Judy, Debra Smith and husband, Charles, Valecia Hall and husband, Gary, and Tommy Fouts; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patsy Faries.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019