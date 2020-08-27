1/1
Betty J. Kingsley
Betty J. Kingsley COPPELL -- Betty J. Kingsley, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 10:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or donations, Betty would've wanted you to cherish and spend time with your friends and family. Betty was born May 28, 1932 and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. She later moved to Haltom City with her beloved husband, Shug Kingsley. Betty worked for many years at the Masonic Temple and later retired from Texas Christian University. Shug and Betty were active members at Birdville Baptist Church, where they attended for many years. Betty taught seventh grade girls Sunday school and served on many committees. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Shug" Kingsley. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Tommy Kingsley and wife, Sherri, Terry Kingsley, Kim Little and husband, James; grandchildren, Clinton Hansen, Peyton Kingsley, Blair Kingsley and Jackson Kingsley; as well as many more she loved and considered her family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
