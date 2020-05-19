Betty J. McLendon Carroll
Betty J. McLendon Carroll ARLINGTON--Betty J. McLendon Carroll, 85, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 3 p.m., Hico Cemetery, 302 E. 2nd St., Hico. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Methodist Church ABC Sunday School Mission Fund. Betty was born April 7, 1935, in Hico to Elmer Ross McLendon and Alpha Lucille Glover McLendon. She married Jim Carroll on Aug. 9, 1980, in Fort Worth. Betty was a business owner and had previously worked in several banks and income tax firms. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles McLendon. SURVIVORS: Husband, Jim Carroll; sons, Chris Williams and wife, Kathy, and Todd Williams; grandchildren, Stacey Dewey and husband, Matt, Kaitlyn and Kara Williams; great-grandchildren, Lillee and Monroe Dewey; and nieces, Lorie McLendon and family, and Kim Allen and family.


