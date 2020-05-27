Betty Jane Ford Ballard
1926 - 2020
Betty Jane Ford Ballard KEENE--Betty Jane Ford Ballard, 93, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Betty was born to O.S. and Lynette Ford on Oct. 15, 1926, in Birmingham, Ala. She married Reginald B. Ballard on Aug. 5, 1950, and they were married for 55 years. Betty graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1943. She received her RN degree from Harris School of Nursing-TCU in 1951. She was a member of the Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Ballard; her parents; her son, Dr. Ron Ballard; and her sister, Margie Ford Pound. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Lynn Sonsel of Fort Worth and Kathy Hanchey of Keene.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
