Betty Jane Gilbert Sisson FORT WORTH--Betty Jane Gilbert Sisson, 96, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her niece's home. SERVICE: A private service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: The family would appreciate gifts in Betty's memory to the TCU Frog Club, TCU Box 297140, Fort Worth, TX 76129. Online donations: https://epay.tcu.edu/FROGCLUBGIFTONLY/default.aspx. Betty Jane Gilbert Sisson was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Margaret Williams Gilbert and John Wilhelm Gilbert. Betty attended Arlington Heights High School and received a B.A. degree in Spanish and English from TCU in 1945. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Phi Sigma Iota, and the Mixed Chorus. During her college years, which coincided with World War II, she attended all of the USO dances. She later attended UTA and TCC for certification as a professional cartographer. Her business experience included employment at the War Assets Administration, Sinclair Oil Company, an illustrator at the Army General Depot, and a cartographer and EEOC for the Soil and Water Conservation Society of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, from which Betty retired after 36 years of service. Betty received many Awards of Appreciation while employed at the Soil and Water Conservation Society among which was for her work to make the North Texas Chapter a full patron sponsor of the Fort Worth Regional Science Fair. While a member of the North Texas Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, she served as treasurer, president-elect, president, and council member and as secretary-treasurer for the Texas Council of Chapters. She also served as a moderator at the 1990 Texas Council of Chapters annual meeting and was elected director of Zone 7 for the Texas Council for 1991-1992. Betty was a member of the Harmony Club, Rejebian Book Review Club, Saturday TCU Women's Exes of Fort Worth, and was the first woman invited to join the TCU Frog Club. Betty was featured in a 1961 edition of The Fort Worth Press with the title of the article: "She's Top Frog Fan." For 10 years, she and her husband, Wally Flemming, never missed a TCU football workout. Former Head Coach, Abe Martin, once apologized to her for losing a game and letting her down. She attended every TCU home football game until the last few years of her life when her health prohibited it. Aside from TCU football, her other love was traveling, and she had been to all 50 states and cruised around the world! Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Williams Gilbert and John Wilhelm Gilbert; her sister, Margaret Gilbert Wilson; her brother-in-law, Donald G. Wilson; and her former husbands, Wallace W. Flemming and Frank Sisson. SURVIVORS: Her niece, Michelle W. Cyrus and her husband, William B. Cyrus, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.