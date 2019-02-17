|
Betty Jane Morrison NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Betty Jane Morrison passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in North Richland Hills at the age of 86. Betty was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Ferris, Texas, to William Vernon and Thelma Morris. Betty attended Paschal High School in Fort Worth and retired from North Hills Medical Center. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Morrison. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Morrison; daughters, Debbie Tompkins (husband, Pat) and Diane St. Clergy. Betty and Bill had five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019