Betty Jane Sheppard BEDFORD--Betty Jane Sheppard, born Dec. 30, 1939, in Howe, Texas, passed away after a two-year battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Bedford, Texas; she was 80. As a child, her father's work moved them across the state, but always back to Euless. Her roots there go back to the mid-1800s. It is there she graduated high school, the first graduating class of L.D. Bell/1958, where she was salutatorian, married her high school sweetheart, raised a family and invested in her community. Betty served her church, Cross City, formally First Baptist Euless, all of her adult life in many capacities, where her spiritual roots went all the way back to its founding in 1904, through her great-grandparents, Marion and Mary Jane Jernigan. She gave 27-plus years of her life to serving at the New Hope Center for Cross City and 6 Stones Mission Network; it was her passion, her purpose and her joy! Betty was preceded in death by her twin brother, Tommy Gene Gleghorn (d. Oct. 13, 1974); her parents, Thomas Clint and Margaret Elizabeth Bayless Gleghorn; her husband of 59 years, Doyle Sheppard. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Scott (Tammy) Sheppard of Euless; daughter, Shara (Don) Green of Hurst; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Cross City Church, 1000 W. Airport Fwy in Euless. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to 6 Stones Mission Network/New Hope Center in memory of Betty.