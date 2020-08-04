Betty Jean Hicks AZLE--With profound sadness and with grateful celebration we announce the passing of Betty Jean Hicks, loving and devoted mother and friend to those fortunate lives she entered, touched and enhanced in countless ways. She left us while residing in a nursing facility from the affects of Alzheimer's and Covid-19 on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was in her 82nd year and is now in the presences of her Lord, having heard the resonating sound of, "Well done, good and faithful servant." She will be remembered as a beloved mother, mentor and encourager to her son, Kevin Hicks, and her daughter, Kim Hicks Laverty. She was a true and devoted friend to many and friendly, caring and gleaming with warm infectious smile for all. She lived a full life with a heart filled with compassion and love that was illustrated in all she set forth to do or encountered throughout the years of her life. She had retired from Azle Pastoral Counseling Center after two decades as the office administrator. She was extremely proud of her nine grandchildren. She was fond of gardening, antiquing, cooking and traveling. She always voiced gratefulness and joy in the gift of life that God presented her everyday. She was a member of Ash Creek Baptist Church for 50 years, loving it and its members unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Reba Beall, and husband of 58 years, Gaylon Hicks. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Ash Creek Cemetery in Azle, Texas.