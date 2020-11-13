Betty Jean Johnson

January 9, 1933 - November 4, 2020

Fort Worth , Texas - Betty Jean Beil Johnson, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, November 14 at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Dr. in Arlington, Texas.

Betty was born on January 9, 1933 in Cleburne, Texas to Johnnie and Ruth (McBee) Beil. Soon after, Betty and her parents moved to Fort Worth where she attended De Zavala Elementary and Castleberry Elementary, as well as J.P. Elder Middle School prior to graduating from North Side High School in 1950. In 1951, she married Grant Johnson, Jr., a World War II Navy veteran, and they were happily married for 52 years until his passing in 2003.

As a child and teenager, Betty regularly attended Travis Avenue Baptist Church with her parents. She and Grant joined Birchman (Avenue) Baptist Church in 1955 and Betty served in the Nursery and Youth ministries for many years. In 1962, Betty and Grant welcomed a baby girl, Melinda Gayle, to their family. Betty was actively involved in the schools Melinda attended~ beginning with the PTA at Burton Hill Elementary. In 1974, the family moved to Aledo where Betty enthusiastically supported the creation of the first Aledo Marching & Concert Band. A TCU football season ticket holder for over 25 years and loyal Dallas Cowboys fan, it was well known that Betty loved football.

More than anything, Betty deeply loved her two grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth and Colton Grant, who affectionately called her "Mimi".

Survivors: daughter, Melinda Siegmund and her husband, Scott, of Aledo; grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Siegmund of Seattle, WA and Colton Grant Siegmund of Chicago, IL.







