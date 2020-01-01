|
Betty Jean Kemp FORT WORTH--Betty J. Kemp, 88, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Keller. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Betty was born July 3, 1931, in Borger to William and Ollie Mae Gaddis, the youngest of six children. Early in life, the family relocated to Fort Worth. At the age of 19, Betty started her 42-year career with Harris Hospital, where she held numerous positions in administration and finance. In 1979 she was promoted to Director of Finance, where she worked until her retirement. Betty loved good food and socializing and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Steve B. Kemp; daughter, Bobbie Kemp Sposato; parents, William and Ollie Mae Gaddis; sisters, Gwen Hanson and Martha Sue Lyles; brothers, Phillip and Bob Gaddis. SURVIVORS: Son, Steve T. "Bubba" Kemp and wife, Teresa; brother, Dan Gaddis of River Oaks; grandchildren, Mechele Cullum Wahlberg and husband, Larry, Steven Brady Kemp and wife, Kristi, Patrick Thomas Kemp, and Lindsey Zies and husband, Abram; great-grandchildren, Burke, Wyatt, Ethan and Demi.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020