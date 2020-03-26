|
Betty Jean Loyd Monk HURST--Betty Jean Loyd Monk, 86, moved to her heavenly home Sunday, March 22, 2020, after 16 years of patiently tolerating advancing Alzheimer's disease. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service Friday, March 27, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. Betty was born to Elmo Dorsey and Ruth Ratliff Dorsey on Oct. 3, 1933, in Fort Worth and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Paschal High School in 1951 and attended TCU, where she met her husband-to-be, Hal, at a pep rally. Betty worked as a secretary, transcriber for court reporters and as a paralegal many years for state and federal government agencies (Interstate Commerce Commission, Texas UIL, Texas A&M, Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Justice) and several law firms. Betty was a devout Christian from her pre-teen years and treasured a certificate attesting to a year of her perfect attendance in Sunday School when she was 11. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her personal savior never wavered. Betty was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Anna Mae Dorsey; her parents; and her youngest child, Darla Diane Harder. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold "Hal" Monk; her son, David Monk and wife, Christine; her daughter, Dawna Suzanne Kelly and husband, Denny Kelly; grandchildren, Alan Small, Steven Small, Jennifer Monk Penrod, Rebecca Monk, Alexander Harder; nine great-grandchildren; and her longtime caregiver, Donna Hoyler, all of whom will treasure precious memories of Betty and thank God for letting them having known her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020