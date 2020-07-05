Betty Jean Nuss WEATHERFORD--Betty Jean Switzer Nuss, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. SERVICE: A private service will be held at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Weatherford Public Library. Betty was born in Fort Worth on July 13, 1924, to Mildred and John Rogan Switzer. She attended North Side High School and then graduated from TCU with a degree in medical technology. Betty met her husband, William Frank Nuss Jr., while at TCU, and they were married on Oct. 13, 1945. Betty loved family history, was an enthusiastic traveler, and was an avid quilter. She volunteered at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Camp Fire Organization. Betty loved the outdoors, nature, and rock collecting. Betty and Frank opened several Sizzler Steakhouses in the DFW area during the 1960s and purchased Stuart Nursery in Weatherford in 1972. When they retired, their daughter, Judy, and son-in-law, Tommy, assumed operations. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank, on Jan. 27, 2013; and brother, John R. Switzer Jr. SURVIVORS: Sister-in-law, Nellie Switzer; son, Ray William Nuss and wife, Doris; daughter, Judy Cain and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Alan Cain and wife, Tracy, Lisa Wrinkle and husband, Jason, Pam Marshall, Lori Buck, and Josh Nuss; great-grandchildren, Montgomery Cain, Logan and Lindy Wrinkle, Victory, Gracie, Mercy, Faithy, Mighty, and Truth Buck; niece, Linda Clarkson and husband, Gann; and nephew, John Switzer and wife, Janet.