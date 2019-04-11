Home

Betty Jean (Horton) Pineset

Betty Jean (Horton) Pineset Obituary
Betty Jean (Horton) Pineset ARLINGTON -- Betty J Pineset 62, departed this earthly life on Sat., April 6, 2019 FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Sat. April 13, 2019. Wake: Fri., April 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Both services will be held at Saint John Unleashed Church 1701 W. Jefferson Street. Grand Prairie, Texas 75051 SURVIVORS: Betty leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit: Husband of thirty three years, Stephen; daughters, Erica and Ragel, Goddaughter, Vivian and son, Stephen. Her mother, Mrytle; Siblings: Christine, Albert Charles, Yvonne (Christopher), and Roy Dale. With a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019
