Betty Jean Singleton FORT WORTH--Betty Jean Singleton of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Laurel Land. Betty was born in Yell County, Ark., on June 18, 1937. She graduated from Waterproof High School and received a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Texas Wesleyan. Betty was married to James Singleton on April 12, 1957, and worked as a nurse for John Peter Smith Hospital. She had a passion for her family, watching sports, and reading. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rosa Stewart; brother, Opal Stewart; sisters, Alta George, Avalene Burdan, Vernell Cooper. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, James Singleton; children, Cynthia Medlen and husband, Glen, and James Singleton Jr. and wife, Sheri; grandchildren, Heather Medlen, Melissa Medlen, and Delia Thompson and husband, Rob, Melissa Siefert and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Dylan Siefert; sisters, Blanche Mahaffey and husband, Ben, and Sue Valentine.