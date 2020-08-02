1/1
Betty Jean Singleton
1937 - 2020
Betty Jean Singleton FORT WORTH--Betty Jean Singleton of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Laurel Land. Betty was born in Yell County, Ark., on June 18, 1937. She graduated from Waterproof High School and received a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Texas Wesleyan. Betty was married to James Singleton on April 12, 1957, and worked as a nurse for John Peter Smith Hospital. She had a passion for her family, watching sports, and reading. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rosa Stewart; brother, Opal Stewart; sisters, Alta George, Avalene Burdan, Vernell Cooper. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, James Singleton; children, Cynthia Medlen and husband, Glen, and James Singleton Jr. and wife, Sheri; grandchildren, Heather Medlen, Melissa Medlen, and Delia Thompson and husband, Rob, Melissa Siefert and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Dylan Siefert; sisters, Blanche Mahaffey and husband, Ben, and Sue Valentine.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
AUG
4
Graveside service
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
