Betty Jo Beckum RICHLAND HILLS--Betty Jo Beckum entered into eternal rest on Friday, 6-26-2020. VISITATION: 9 to 10 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Chapel service: 10 AM Wednesday, July 1, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7810 Shiloh Road, Ovilla, TX 76065. Betty will always be remembered as a loving mother, wife, and grandmother to all that knew her. She was born on May 13, 1926, in Ovilla, TX to Truman Lay Bryson and Ruby Lee Bryson. She was proudly married to Bill Beckum for 61 years. Betty was survived by children, Lynda and Dennis; grandchildren, Rick, Chris and Stacy; and four great-grandchildren. The service for Betty will be Facebook livestreamed on the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Facebook page.