|
|
Betty Jo Bryant AZLE -- Betty Jo Bryant, 90, retired accounting manager, died March 2, 2019. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and animal lover. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of North Texas. Betty was born in Spur, Texas, May 15, 1928, the youngest of four children of Omer Newton Nix and Farrah Valentine Nix. She met the love of her life at a bowling alley in Fort Worth. Hugh C. Bryant was working as an airplane mechanic at Convair when he stood in for one of his co-workers on a bowling date with Betty. They were married 62 years, until Hugh died in 2016. SURVIVORS: Brother, James C. "Bill" Nix of Grand Prairie; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Byrne of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019