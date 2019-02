Betty Jo Clay ARLINGTON -- Betty Jo Clay, 91, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington or Broadway Baptist Church. Betty was born on May 24, 1927 in Little Rock, Ark. to Joseph Elemuel Hicks and Tressie Mae Brockinton Hicks. A resident of Arlington since 1954, she was an active and longtime member of First Baptist Church in Arlington and later, Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth where she sang in the choir. She worked as a public school math instructor with the AISD. She was a published writer in magazines for genealogy and computing. Betty loved gardening and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Clay in 1991. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Laura Pease and husband, Mark; son, David Clay; grandchildren, Brittany Klint, Bryan Pease, Bryant Clay, and Taylor Clay; great-grandchild, Delilah Klint; and one on the way.



