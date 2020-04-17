|
Betty Jo Cox FORT WORTH -- Betty Jo Cox, 92, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. SERVICE: A gathering to celebrate her life will be held when this historic pandemic ebbs. Born on April 6, 1928, in Ranger, Texas, Betty Smith graduated from North Side High School in Fort Worth in 1945. She was a student at Texas Wesleyan College when she met James Cox, who unendingly adored her throughout their 46-year marriage, until his death in 1993. Betty devoted her work life to Robert Shaw Mfg. Co., where she managed the office for 40 years. She was an avid collector of early American antiques, a rug hooker, and a mad hockey fan. Ever up for adventure, her travels took her from the American West to Norway, though this lifelong Texan held a unique love for New England. Betty was a woman of deep faith, which she put into practice as a hospice volunteer and teacher of adult literacy. Her joyful, sweet spirit will truly be missed. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by her newborn son, Timothy. SURVIVORS: Her brother, Robert L. Smith; her children, Jim and Lee Ann Cox; grandchildren, Bay and Tess Foley-Cox, as well as many cherished cousins. The family extends special thanks for the tender care of the teams at The Vantage at City View and Envoy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Betty's honor to feedingamerica.org.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2020