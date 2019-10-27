Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Fuller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Fuller Obituary
Betty Jo Fuller EULESS--In loving memory of Betty Jo Fuller, "Mawmaw," 86, who died peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Euless. Inurnment: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in memory of Betty Jo Fuller may go to the . Betty was born Sept. 1, 1933, to Herbert and Helen Heideman in New Braunfels, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, James Horace Fuller, who passed away Aug. 2, 2018. Betty was blessed by God as an educator in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district for many decades, touching the lives of thousands of students as a classroom educator and administrator. She also served tirelessly on committees, councils, and boards in her hometown of Euless, Texas, with the library and historical groups, proudly giving tours of the Fuller home. Alzheimer's disease unfortunately took her amazing mind and her boundless energy away from those whose lives she touched in her last years. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her only daughter, Dr. Deborah Fuller; and her loving granddaughters, Meredith, Elise and Gillian Broadway.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now