Betty Jo Fuller EULESS--In loving memory of Betty Jo Fuller, "Mawmaw," 86, who died peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Euless. Inurnment: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in memory of Betty Jo Fuller may go to the . Betty was born Sept. 1, 1933, to Herbert and Helen Heideman in New Braunfels, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, James Horace Fuller, who passed away Aug. 2, 2018. Betty was blessed by God as an educator in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district for many decades, touching the lives of thousands of students as a classroom educator and administrator. She also served tirelessly on committees, councils, and boards in her hometown of Euless, Texas, with the library and historical groups, proudly giving tours of the Fuller home. Alzheimer's disease unfortunately took her amazing mind and her boundless energy away from those whose lives she touched in her last years. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her only daughter, Dr. Deborah Fuller; and her loving granddaughters, Meredith, Elise and Gillian Broadway.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019