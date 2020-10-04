Betty Jo HardageJanuary 5, 1929 - September 30, 2020Benbrook, Texas - Betty Jo Hardage, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.Jo was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Wilmer, Texas to Emmitt Presley and Anne Adeline Harvill. She was the youngest of 10 children; four brothers and five sisters.On Nov. 28, 1956, Jo married Jodie Hardage and together they raised their two sons, Jerry and Randy. Jo was a member of Birchman Baptist Church where she was active in the ladies group, and Live Wires.Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jodie; and all nine of her siblings.Survivors: Sons, Jerry Still and wife, Annette of Fort Worth and Randy Still and wife, Rachel of Georgetown; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friend, Andy Whiting.Jo will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her, she touched many hearts in her 91 years.