Betty Jo Hardage
1929 - 2020
Betty Jo Hardage
January 5, 1929 - September 30, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - Betty Jo Hardage, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
Jo was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Wilmer, Texas to Emmitt Presley and Anne Adeline Harvill. She was the youngest of 10 children; four brothers and five sisters.
On Nov. 28, 1956, Jo married Jodie Hardage and together they raised their two sons, Jerry and Randy. Jo was a member of Birchman Baptist Church where she was active in the ladies group, and Live Wires.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jodie; and all nine of her siblings.
Survivors: Sons, Jerry Still and wife, Annette of Fort Worth and Randy Still and wife, Rachel of Georgetown; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friend, Andy Whiting.
Jo will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her, she touched many hearts in her 91 years.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
