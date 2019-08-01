Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Betty Jo McAndrew-Naylor


1932 - 2019
Betty Jo McAndrew-Naylor Obituary
Betty Jo McAndrew-Naylor ARLINGTON -- Betty Jo McAndrew-Naylor, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Gospel City Church, 221 W. Park Row Drive, Pantego 76013. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Authentic City Church, P.O. Box 151256, Arlington, TX 76013, https://authentic.church/give Betty Jo was born February 4, 1932 in Doddsville, MS to Clarence Eric Powell and Edith Abney Leger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Gerard Leger; husband, Thomas Naylor; her children's father, Charles William McAndrew Sr; son, Charles William McAndrew Jr.; and her brother, Clarence Powell. SURVIVORS: Sons, John McAndrew and wife, Angie and Jim McAndrew and wife, Kelly; daughters, Debbi Durbin and husband, Joe, Carol Schmidt and husband, Keith, Lee Ann Martin and husband, Kerry and Lisa Rotunno; 18 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019
