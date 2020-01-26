|
Betty June Bobo FORT WORTH--Betty June Bobo, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Pallbearers: Christopher Chappell, Mike Feaster, Weldon Hultgren, David Mercer, Michael Mercer and Tyler Rich. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Betty was born June 20, 1934, in Okemah, Okla., to Ardal A. Hayes and Gracie May Crow. Betty grew up in Ada, Okla., and later moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ. Betty was preceded in death by her mom and dad; son, Mike Mercer; stepdaughter, Vicki Bobo; two brothers; and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Lavon Bobo; sons, Rickey and Kevin Mercer; daughter-in-law, Renee Mercer; stepdaughter, Kay Brock; sister, Phyllis Hayes; sister-in-law, Wanda Bobo; and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020