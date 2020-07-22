1/1
Betty June Lewis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty June Lewis FORT WORTH--Betty June Lewis, a lifelong resident of Tarrant County, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 19, 2020. FUNERAL: Private due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Betty will lie in state at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd. (new location!), all day Thursday for anyone wanting to privately pay their respects and a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. MEMORIALS: The family also requests charitable donations in lieu of floral tributes. Betty was born June 25, 1932, in Fort Worth. After graduating at age 16 from North Side High School, she enrolled in night classes at TCU and accepted a job with Jones & Conner law firm in the W T Waggoner building beginning a 70-year career in real estate law and procedures retiring at age 86 in 2018. Betty married Guy Allen Lewis on July 6, 1957, and for 56 years they were a force of nature attending every party, gala, deb ball, symphony, ballet, opera, play and art show they could. They were members of the Kimbell, Amon Carter and Modern art museums, as well as The Fort Worth Club, The Petroleum Club and Ridglea Country Club where they could be seen regularly dancing to the music of Charlie Campbell. Betty raised champion quarter horses with her father and was also a competitive ballroom dancer with her friend, Bryce Evans, but will always be remembered as one of the best closers in Fort Worth, working years for Rattikin, Alamo and McKnight Title companies. She retained a loyal following of realtors, lenders and attorneys all looking to her to make their deal work and most have a story of Betty coming to their rescue because of her ability to remain calm and find common ground. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; her parents, Gladys and Johnnie Lowe; her sister, Dorothy; her niece, Shari; and great-niece, Amanda. SURVIVORS: Her son, Gregory Allen Lewis; granddog, Beau; great-nephew, Johnathon and his fiancee, Andrea; and a host of friends and acquaintances. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers Jade and Silvia, Dr. Janice Knebl, Liz McGuire, Travis Couey and everyone at Beyond Faith Hospice. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Lying in State
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
I’m so sad. I love Betty.
She taught me more about the title biz than all the others put together.
She is brilliant!
Remembered every word of every closing she ever had. It was amazing.
I’m a better person to have known her.
I will miss her so much but know she is having a big time in heaven!!!
She’s really the lucky one.
Love you Betty!!!!!
Lisa Blackman
Friend
July 22, 2020
I’m so sad. I love Betty.
She taught me more about the title biz than all the others put together.
She is brilliant!
Remembered every word of every closing she ever had. It was amazing.
I’m a better person to have known her.
I will miss her so much but know she is having a big time in heaven!!!
She’s really the lucky one.
Love you Betty!!!!!
Lisa Blackman
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I got to know Betty when I started working for McKnight Title. She was always wearing a smile and had kind words to say to everyone she met. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Dale Eastham
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved