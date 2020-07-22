Betty June Lewis FORT WORTH--Betty June Lewis, a lifelong resident of Tarrant County, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 19, 2020. FUNERAL: Private due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Betty will lie in state at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd. (new location!), all day Thursday for anyone wanting to privately pay their respects and a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. MEMORIALS: The family also requests charitable donations in lieu of floral tributes. Betty was born June 25, 1932, in Fort Worth. After graduating at age 16 from North Side High School, she enrolled in night classes at TCU and accepted a job with Jones & Conner law firm in the W T Waggoner building beginning a 70-year career in real estate law and procedures retiring at age 86 in 2018. Betty married Guy Allen Lewis on July 6, 1957, and for 56 years they were a force of nature attending every party, gala, deb ball, symphony, ballet, opera, play and art show they could. They were members of the Kimbell, Amon Carter and Modern art museums, as well as The Fort Worth Club, The Petroleum Club and Ridglea Country Club where they could be seen regularly dancing to the music of Charlie Campbell. Betty raised champion quarter horses with her father and was also a competitive ballroom dancer with her friend, Bryce Evans, but will always be remembered as one of the best closers in Fort Worth, working years for Rattikin, Alamo and McKnight Title companies. She retained a loyal following of realtors, lenders and attorneys all looking to her to make their deal work and most have a story of Betty coming to their rescue because of her ability to remain calm and find common ground. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; her parents, Gladys and Johnnie Lowe; her sister, Dorothy; her niece, Shari; and great-niece, Amanda. SURVIVORS: Her son, Gregory Allen Lewis; granddog, Beau; great-nephew, Johnathon and his fiancee, Andrea; and a host of friends and acquaintances. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers Jade and Silvia, Dr. Janice Knebl, Liz McGuire, Travis Couey and everyone at Beyond Faith Hospice. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries