Betty L. Crow FORT WORTH--Betty L. Crow, 90, left her earthly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. SERVICE: The family will honor and celebrate her life with a private service and graveside. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Gill Children's Services, 555 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, TX 76104 or Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, P.O. Box 1957, Fort Worth, TX 76101-1957. Betty was born April 17, 1930, in Huntsville, Mo., to James and Loretta Bryant. Her banking career introduced her to Texas and her future husband. She married Bob J. Crow in April of 1956. Family and faith were her greatest joy and passion. Betty developed deep and meaningful relationships. Her gentle spirit and strong faith will continue to live in all our hearts. The family would like to thank and recognize the loving care given by Dr. James Murphy, the staff at Sunrise of Fort Worth and the hospice staff at VITAS. Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice Wright, and husband, Bob J. Crow. SURVIVORS: Her children and spouses, Greg and Nancy Crow, Kirk and Carol Andrews, and Lisa and Charles Sweet; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with a multitude of extended family and friends. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.