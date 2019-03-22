Betty Gay Allen Lambert FORT WORTH -- Betty Lambert, 86, passed away March 9, 2019 after a short illness. SERVICE: Memorial Service, 2:00 pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Arborlawn Methodist. Burial: 11:00 am at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Thompson's Harveson Cole. Betty was born August 31, 1932, in Eastland, Texas, to Hal Dean Allen and Nell Rosenquest Allen. She was the granddaughter of Ethel and Judge N.N. Rosenquest and Pearl and Jesse Allen. Betty grew up in Eastland and graduated from Eastland High School. She also graduated with a B.S. from Texas A&M Commerce. She taught in elementary grades at Bruce Shulkey, Carter Park, and JT Stevens, retiring in 1994 after 30 years with the Fort Worth school district. Betty was married for 55 years to her high school sweetheart Wayne Lambert. She loved to read and had an extensive library. She enjoyed both playing and watching tennis. One of her favorite memories was her trip to the 2009 Wimbledon finals with her son Hal. She had many friends and enjoyed her weekly bridge games. Betty was a member of the Woman's Club, the Rejebian book club, the Lecture Foundation, Ridglea Country Club, and Arborlawn Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne. SURVIVORS: daughter, Leslie Lambert Morgan and husband John; son, Wilson Lambert and wife Tori; son, Hal Lambert and wife Elaine; and daughter, Marny St. John. Grandchildren, Kendall and Blair Morgan, Austin Lambert, Meredith and Margaret Lambert, Sophie, Jack and Luke Zurawel.



