Betty Lou Dean BENBROOK--Betty Lou Dean, 84, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Western Hills Community Church, 8500 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: May be given to Western Hills Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Betty was born near Idalou, Texas, to Charles Louis Pitts and Oma Rae Briggs Pitts on June 6, 1934. She graduated from New Deal High School in New Deal, Texas. Betty married her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Dean, on June 9, 1952. Together they raised three children in Fort Worth. Betty was a devoted and nurturing housewife. She loved her three children, her three grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren a great deal. She was very compassionate, and always quick to help others in times of need. Betty also worked at the Southern Baptist Radio and Television Commission. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Dean; and son, Roger Dean. SURVIVORS: Son, Kenneth Dean and wife, Margaret; daughter, Judith Dean; grandson, Nathaniel Dean and wife, Cara, and their children, Henry, Wesley, Allie and Charlie Dean; grandson, Nicholas Dean and wife, Brittany, and their sons, Samuel and Elijah Dean; and grandson, Nolan Dean and wife, Jaclyn, and their children, Arwen and Aidan Dean.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary