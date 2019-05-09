Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
For more information about
Betty McGinnis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou McGinnis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou McGinnis Obituary
Betty Lou McGinnis FORT WORTH -- On Sunday, May 5, 2019 Betty a loving mother and grandmother, answered the Lord's call at the age of 89. SERVICE: Saturday, 11 AM at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine St. Wake, Fri. 7 -8 PM at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Survivors; loving children, Delois Daniels (Barry), Warrenette Turk, Cynthia Bradford, Lenet Crane (Donald) and Cedric McGinnis (Yolanda); niece, Naomi Collins; 13 grandchildren, 30, great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now