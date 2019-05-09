|
Betty Lou McGinnis FORT WORTH -- On Sunday, May 5, 2019 Betty a loving mother and grandmother, answered the Lord's call at the age of 89. SERVICE: Saturday, 11 AM at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine St. Wake, Fri. 7 -8 PM at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Survivors; loving children, Delois Daniels (Barry), Warrenette Turk, Cynthia Bradford, Lenet Crane (Donald) and Cedric McGinnis (Yolanda); niece, Naomi Collins; 13 grandchildren, 30, great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019