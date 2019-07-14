Home

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Betty Lou Nelson


1932 - 2019
Betty Lou Nelson Obituary
Betty Lou Nelson MANSFIELD--Betty Lou Nelson, 86, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 12:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home. Betty was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Tulsa, Okla., to Ilaff Marshall and Ruth Denton Marshall. A longtime resident of Tulsa, she and her husband, Gerald, were members of Southwood Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gerald Dean Nelson, in 2018; son, Terry Nelson, in 2017; son-in-law, Richard Moore; grandson, Nathan Collins; and great-grandson, Cody Randals. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Sherry Moore, Cathy Beeler and husband, Michael, Judy York and husband, Sam, and Janet Marshall; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of longtime friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
