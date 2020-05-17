Betty Louella Mena
1934 - 2020
Betty Louella Mena FORT WORTH--Betty Louella Mena, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land. Betty was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Kingston, Okla. She worked in fabrication for Lockheed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Mena; and sons, James and Rickey Knight. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Knight; son, Eddie Knight; grandchildren, Jason, Amber, James Jr., Misti, Zach, Sunny, Eddie Jr., and David; and her brother, B.W. Payne.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
