Betty Louise Fox GRANBURY -- Betty Louise Fox, 87, passed away on October 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. on Saturday October 26, 2019, Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home, Kaufman, Texas. Interment to follow at Fox Cemetery. The family has scheduled a visitation to be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Betty was born on May 22, 1932 to David and Eva Wren in Wren, Texas. Betty married James Alvin Fox on December 16, 1950 in Kaufman, Texas. She graduated from Kaufman High School and worked as a beautician throughout her life. Betty served many years with People Helping People. She was an avid hunter, fisher, water skier; she loved the outdoors and shooting. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Betty's parents, husband, son James Marshall Fox and 6 sisters preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are daughter-in-law Peggy Fox, grandson Jason Fox, sister Geneva Wolverton, numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. PARKER-ASHWORTH FUNERAL HOME 2217 S. Washington St. 972-932-8152 Kaufman, Texas 75142
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
