Betty Louise Turner Carruthers FORT WORTH--Betty Louise Turner Carruthers passed peacefully from this life Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019. Mrs. Carruthers was 88. VISITATION: Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband, Lewis, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children, the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Fort Worth Chapter, in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019
