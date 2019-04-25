Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Criss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lue Criss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lue Criss Obituary
Betty Lue Criss FORT WORTH -- Betty Lue Criss 83, departed this life on Thursday, April 18,2019. SERVICE: Wake: Friday April 26, 2019 from 7 - 8 p.m. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Both services will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1901 Amanda Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76105. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, father, mother, 4 brothers and 1 sister. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories: 2 sons: Christopher Kirk (Janice) and Dietrick Criss (Debra); 6 daughters: Linda Curry , Sybil Caliman (Billy H.), Rhonda Criss, Ara Criss, Sarah Christopher (William), and Diedra Carter (Andrew); 2 brothers: Arthur Curry, Charles Curry (Gail); and 5 sisters: Jessie Curry, Phebie Curry, Hazel Curry, Shirley Curry and Clayetta Curry; brother-in-law: William Criss and sister-in-law, Lillie Bell Sims; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, 2 more great-grandchildren on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.