Betty Lue Criss FORT WORTH -- Betty Lue Criss 83, departed this life on Thursday, April 18,2019. SERVICE: Wake: Friday April 26, 2019 from 7 - 8 p.m. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Both services will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1901 Amanda Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76105. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, father, mother, 4 brothers and 1 sister. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories: 2 sons: Christopher Kirk (Janice) and Dietrick Criss (Debra); 6 daughters: Linda Curry , Sybil Caliman (Billy H.), Rhonda Criss, Ara Criss, Sarah Christopher (William), and Diedra Carter (Andrew); 2 brothers: Arthur Curry, Charles Curry (Gail); and 5 sisters: Jessie Curry, Phebie Curry, Hazel Curry, Shirley Curry and Clayetta Curry; brother-in-law: William Criss and sister-in-law, Lillie Bell Sims; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, 2 more great-grandchildren on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019