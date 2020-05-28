Betty M. Wesley
Betty M. Wesley FORT WORTH -- Betty passed on Monday, May 18, 2020. SERVICE: A family Graveside: Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at the funeral home. SURVIVORS; her two children; Willie Flenoy and Juanita McMarion; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A host of other relatives and friends. Betty Wesley retired from the Tarrant County Sheriff Department.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
